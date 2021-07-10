$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Ventas posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

