$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

