The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

