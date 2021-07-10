Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $4.01 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

