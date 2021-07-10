Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $22.72 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

