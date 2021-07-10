SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock worth $11,771,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

