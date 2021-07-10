Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 112,800 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceSource International worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SREV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

SREV opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,673 shares of company stock valued at $280,061. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.