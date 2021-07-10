Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of German American Bancorp worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

