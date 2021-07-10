Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.06. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $18,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $6,160,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

