Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

BW opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

