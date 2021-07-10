Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

