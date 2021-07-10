PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. PAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. PAE has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $835.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

