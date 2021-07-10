CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.