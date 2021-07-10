Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

