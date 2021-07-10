First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13,300.00 and last traded at $13,300.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,489.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12,985.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

