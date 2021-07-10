First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.