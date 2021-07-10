Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura cut Ricoh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

