Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.37 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

