MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.68 on Friday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $484.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

