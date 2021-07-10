OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

OFS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

