APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 38,147 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 65.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,147 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pentair by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 270,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

PNR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

