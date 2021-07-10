APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

