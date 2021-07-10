Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zynga by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

