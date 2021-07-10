Tracy W. Hylton II Acquires 150 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,059.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $75.11 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 448.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in City by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City by 59.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

