Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Galapagos stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $214.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

