Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.