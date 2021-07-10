KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

KLDI opened at $7.55 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

