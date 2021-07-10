Laneway Resources Limited (ASX:LNY) Insider Mark Baker Buys 14,000,000 Shares

Laneway Resources Limited (ASX:LNY) insider Mark Baker bought 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($50,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Laneway Resources alerts:

Laneway Resources Company Profile

Laneway Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops gold and coal tenements in Australia and New Zealand. The company holds 100% interests in the Agate Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 647 square kilometers located in north Queensland; and the New Zealand gold project, which comprises an exploration permit covering an area of 58 square kilometers in the Hauraki Goldfield.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laneway Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laneway Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.