SG Americas Securities LLC Has $683,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.52 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

