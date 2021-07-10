SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEL. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $84.52 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,391 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

