SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 625.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

