Barclays PLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDP opened at $41.99 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

