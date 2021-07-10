Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.