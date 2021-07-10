Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

FI stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

