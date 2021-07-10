LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.