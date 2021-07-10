Zacks Investment Research Downgrades M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Hold

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

