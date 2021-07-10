Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ferro worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 107.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.