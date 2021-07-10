Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $39.83 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.