Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.