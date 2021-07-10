The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

