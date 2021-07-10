Royal Bank of Canada Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $101.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.48.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

