The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

