Maurizio Baratta Sells 547 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $266.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

