Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Steelcase worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,021,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

