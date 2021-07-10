Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.66 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

