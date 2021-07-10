Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.