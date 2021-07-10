Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

