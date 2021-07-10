Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.75

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Square Enix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.48 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.