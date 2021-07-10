Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.40

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 722723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
The company has a market cap of $329.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94.
About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
