Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.40

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 722723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Roche alerts:

The company has a market cap of $329.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.