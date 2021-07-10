W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.45

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 41335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.